Frost Advisory for entire area, clouds increase today; Rain chances improve this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the entire Miami Valley starting at 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. this morning. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio. It is also in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Morning frost likely

Increasing rain chances, especially by this weekend

Ups and downs with temperature

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies early, then clouds increase followed by a chance for a few showers this evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

High temperatures will range from the low 60s across the northern Miami Valley to nearly 70 south of Dayton. Winds gusting to 15-20 MPH during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: A few showers are possible across the northern Miami Valley Thursday morning, then a mainly dry and partly cloudy day. Highs reach the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and breezy during the day. An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon with a much better chance for rain arriving Friday night. A few rumbles of thunder on Friday night also. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Steady rain Saturday morning followed by lighter, scattered showers throughout the day. Cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with temperatures only rebounding to the upper 50s during the afternoon. Conditions do not look good for viewing the solar eclipse.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered, light showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Gloomy with more clouds and showers hanging around. Highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and light showers are possible. Highs in the mid-50s.

