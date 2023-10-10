Frost Advisory, chilly to start; partly cloudy this afternoon; Increasing rain chances to end week

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio as well as Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana starting at 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. this morning.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

First Frost Advisory of the season

Increasing rain chances starting Wednesday through the weekend

Temperature fluctuations

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Patchy frost melts away with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures are just a few degrees warmer, nearing 65 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 70. A slight chance for showers arrives during the afternoon and evening, mainly after 5 p.m.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms, especially across the northern Miami Valley throughout the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late or at night. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A partial solar eclipse will occur from late morning into the afternoon. Right now, conditions do not look good for seeing this eclipse.

SUNDAY: A few showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with highs in the mid-50s.





