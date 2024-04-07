Freeze warning, Frost advisories still in effect; Eclipse forecast coming into focus

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Champaign and Logan counties until April 7, 10:00 a.m.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Auglaize, Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby Warren, Wayne, Union, and Randolph counties until April 7, 10:00 a.m.

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cold again with frost possible tonight

Tracking showers late Sunday

Eclipse forecast coming into focus

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

SUNDAY: Frost early. Sunny skies give way to increasing clouds. A chance for showers arrives late in the day, and especially overnight. Daytime highs climb to the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

MONDAY (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE): A predawn shower is possible early Monday. Then, clouds clear to the east. We’ll have a few hours of sunny skies before high-level, cirrus, clouds start to stream in. At this point, I believe that would give us some “filtered” sunshine, and a filtered view of the eclipse. It isn’t ideal, but not that bad either. Highs will be warm for this time of year in the low 70s.

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers arriving on Tuesday. Breezy and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Perhaps a thunderstorm as well. Warm with highs in the upper 60s

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy again. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

FRIDAY: Showers lingering into the day on Friday. Breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice with highs in the upper 60s.

©2024 Cox Media Group