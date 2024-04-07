Freeze warning, Frost advisories still in effect; Eclipse forecast coming into focus

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Champaign and Logan counties until April 7, 10:00 a.m.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for Auglaize, Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby Warren, Wayne, Union, and Randolph counties until April 7, 10:00 a.m.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Cold again with frost possible tonight
- Tracking showers late Sunday
- Eclipse forecast coming into focus
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Frost early. Sunny skies give way to increasing clouds. A chance for showers arrives late in the day, and especially overnight. Daytime highs climb to the upper 50s to 60 degrees.
MONDAY (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE): A predawn shower is possible early Monday. Then, clouds clear to the east. We’ll have a few hours of sunny skies before high-level, cirrus, clouds start to stream in. At this point, I believe that would give us some “filtered” sunshine, and a filtered view of the eclipse. It isn’t ideal, but not that bad either. Highs will be warm for this time of year in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers arriving on Tuesday. Breezy and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Perhaps a thunderstorm as well. Warm with highs in the upper 60s
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy again. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
FRIDAY: Showers lingering into the day on Friday. Breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice with highs in the upper 60s.
