The first of two cold fronts arrives tomorrow

The weather pattern is getting more active across the country and here in the Miami Valley. The first of two cold fronts will pass through on Wednesday. The weekend cold front looks to have much more noticeable impacts.

For Wednesday, we’ll see increasing clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles. This will mainly be during the morning and mainly north of I-70. The bigger change tomorrow will be the cooler temperatures. Highs temperatures will be in the 60s

Futurecast

The weekend cold front will be much stronger with much better rain chances. Widespread showers appear likely from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lighter, scattered showers may hang around through much of Sunday. Rainfall totals should come in around an inch. For now, it appears severe weather chances should miss us to the south.