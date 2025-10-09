First frost of the season for many tonight

DAYTON, OH — After a beautiful, sunny day across the Miami Valley, things will get chilly tonight. Tomorrow morning, we’ll have low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible, so it would be a good idea to bring in any sensitive plants. A frost advisory is in effect.

Frost and Freeze

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

After tonight, we’ll start a slow warming trend. This will take our high temperatures back to the lower 70s and lows back to the mid 40s. This is pretty typical for this point in October

Temperature Trend

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

There is little to no rain expected over the next 7 days. A weak frontal boundary approaches Friday night, but moisture looks very limited. In all likelihood, we’ll just see an increase in clouds. A sprinkle or two may be possible.