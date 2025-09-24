A few more showers before we dry out again

DAYTON, OH — The Miami Valley has picked up some beneficial rainfall this week. As of this writing, Dayton has officially received 1.42″ of rain. Dating back to August 1st however, we find ourselves 2.8″ below normal. Unfortunately, I expect us to enter another long stretch of dry weather.

little to no rain

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

It looks like the weather pattern will revert back to surface high pressure and upper level ridging. That is a combination that usually leads to dry weather, sunny skies, and above normal temperatures.

Rain southeast

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

This likely means, little to no improvement in our drought after we get this current round of rain out of here.