Few clouds, fall-like temps this morning; Temps increase later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Fall-like temperatures (below normal 5 to 10 degrees)

No significant rain chances (best chance Tuesday night)

Increasing temperatures late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Few clouds, temperatures rise back into the upper 70s to around 80, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus Stop Forecast

A cold front slides through late Tuesday - a brief shower is possible. The best chance of seeing this would be across the northwestern Miami Valley after sunset.

Muggy Meter

WEDNESDAY: Cooler on Wednesday with highs knocked back to the middle 70s. Patchy fog lifts and skies turn clear.

Fall-like Conditions

THURSDAY: A crisp start in the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hotter with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Temperature Outlook

SUNDAY: Sunshine and staying warm. Highs climbing back to 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Summer isn’t done with us yet. Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Heat index values climb into the middle 90s.

7-Day Forecast

