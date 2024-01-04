Few AM flurries, mix of sun, clouds this afternoon; Monitoring rain, snow potential this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

A few flurries early, otherwise turning partly sunny

Still many uncertainties with the approaching low for the weekend

Warmer than average temps next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: A stray flurry early, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Turning colder, but seasonal with highs in the middle 30s.

Temperature outlook next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and seasonable with highs near 40.

Chance for rain, snow mix this weekend Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Several days away, but a good chance at this time we will see rain and some snow. Intensity and precipitation type are still questionable.

Futurecast for Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Temperatures remain above normal at this time.

SUNDAY: A few lingering snow or rain showers are possible early depending on how Saturday shakes out. Otherwise, cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain is very likely. Milder with highs in the upper 40s. Windy!

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a chance for lingering showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

