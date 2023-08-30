Fall-like weather today, tomorrow; Temps increase later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Fall-like weather Wednesday/Thursday

Extremely dry for the next week

Heat returns for the weekend

Tracking The Tropics

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog clears out and gives way to a mostly sunny afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

One of the cooler days we’ve had in a while with highs only in the lower 70s. Chilly at night with lows down to the lower 50s, possibly upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A crisp start near 50 in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hotter with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and staying warm. Highs climbing back to 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Summer isn’t done with us yet. Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Heat index values climb into the middle 90s.

TUESDAY: Climbing even hotter. Lows in the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

