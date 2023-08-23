Excessive Heat Warning issued for Thursday; Dangerous heat index expected

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Montgomery, Preble, Miami, Darke, Shelby, Mercer, Auglaize, Butler, Warren, Wayne, and Randolph from Noon - 9PM Thursday. Heat index up to 109.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Greene, Logan, Champaign, Clinton

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Excessive Heat Warning Thursday

Heat Index up to 109 degrees

Relief arrives this weekend

Heat Alerts - August 24, 2023

DETAILED FORECAST:

THIS EVENING: Mostly sunny skies this evening give way to mostly clear skies at first tonight. There is the outside chance that some storms try to make it to the Miami Valley by early Thursday... not a guarantee by any means. Warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid-70s

August 24, 2023 Heat Index

THURSDAY: Dangerous heat expected Thursday. Regardless of the possibility of an early morning shower/storm, we see plenty of sunshine into Thursday afternoon. That sunshine and humidity combine for a very comfortable afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values up to 109 degrees possible. Take frequent breaks, and stay hydrated. We won’t get much relief from the warmth overnight as lows only fall to the mid/upper 70s.

August 24, 2023 Out the Door

FRIDAY: Heat continues on Friday. Highs in the lower 90s with continued humidity will make it feel like 95 to 100 degrees.

Futurecast for August 24, 2023

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. More seasonable on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

7 Day Forecast

SUNDAY: A great day. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. to lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid-70s.

