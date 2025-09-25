Evening showers, nighttime fog, then dry weather returns

DAYTON, OH — The Miami Valley continued to see some beneficial rain showers on Thursday. As the system responsible for these showers starts to pull away tonight, showers will end, clouds will exit, but we’ll have enough leftover moisture for some fog tonight.

Fog

The greatest chance for running into patchy dense fog appears to be north of I-70. Make sure you watch Newscenter 7’s Daybreak tomorrow morning as we map out where conditions may impact travel.

Going forward, the weather looks very dry with high pressure regaining control. Currently, we are not forecasting any rain Friday through next Thursday.

Could the tropics change things up? Certainly. Right now we have our eye on Tropical Storm Humberto and an additional system, soon to be called Tropical Storm Imelda. It’s this the latter of the two that may have a chance at making landfall somewhere along the US southeast coastline. If that happens, we may have a chance to see some rain showers from the remnants. There are a lot of “ifs” and uncertainty here, so stay tuned for updates.