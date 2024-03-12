Dry, warmer than normal today; Rain, storm chances return late week, turning cooler

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Nearly 25 degrees above normal
- Rain and storm chances Thursday
- Cooler days looming
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, mainly high clouds with highs in the middle 60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s nearing 70 degrees. Clouds increase especially by evening with a chance for showers overnight.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a few thunderstorms. One or two may be strong at times. Highs around 70.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely.
Thunderstorms look less likely than on Thursday. Bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs again in the mid-50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler again with highs in the middle 40s.
©2024 Cox Media Group