Dry, warm today; Rain arrives to end week, cooler temperatures this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

10 to 15 degrees above normal

Tracking rain Friday

Unsettled early next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

FULL FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with clouds increasing late in the day, mainly after 4 p.m., according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Warm during the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight into early Friday morning. Clouds increase and showers develop.

FRIDAY: Rain, mainly light showers on Friday.

Futurecast for Friday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

The bulk of the precipitation occurs in the morning, lingering into the afternoon. Rainfall totals will only amount to around one-quarter inch, isolated higher amounts are possible. Climbing briefly to 60 before much colder air arrives Friday night.

Temperature outlook the next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Colder air moves in Saturday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SATURDAY: Sunshine and dry weather return with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Rainfall potential through Saturday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny again. Cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for rain arriving at night. Highs around 50 degrees.,

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Snowflakes mix in with the departing rain showers IF temperatures drop to near freezing during the morning hours. Partly cloudy, mid-40s into the afternoon.

©2023 Cox Media Group