Dry, warm today; Rain arrives to end week, cooler temperatures this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- 10 to 15 degrees above normal
- Tracking rain Friday
- Unsettled early next week
FULL FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with clouds increasing late in the day, mainly after 4 p.m., according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Warm during the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight into early Friday morning. Clouds increase and showers develop.
FRIDAY: Rain, mainly light showers on Friday.
The bulk of the precipitation occurs in the morning, lingering into the afternoon. Rainfall totals will only amount to around one-quarter inch, isolated higher amounts are possible. Climbing briefly to 60 before much colder air arrives Friday night.
SATURDAY: Sunshine and dry weather return with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny again. Cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for rain arriving at night. Highs around 50 degrees.,
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Snowflakes mix in with the departing rain showers IF temperatures drop to near freezing during the morning hours. Partly cloudy, mid-40s into the afternoon.
