Dry, unseasonably warm today; Rain, chances for storms tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Nearing 25 degrees above normal

Rain and storm chances Thursday

Freezing temperatures and snow possible

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday WX Tuesday WX (WHIO)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s nearing 70 degrees, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Tuesday WX Tuesday WX (WHIO)

Clouds increase especially by evening with a chance for showers overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a few thunderstorms. One or two may be strong at times.

Futurecast for Thursday morning 8 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Wind and small hail would be our threats. The best chance for severe weather will be to our west. Highs around 70.

Futurecast for Friday morning at 7 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, especially early. Drier into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 will occur early in the day with falling temperatures by the afternoon and evening hours.

Potential rainfall for Friday night 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Can’t rule out a shower. Breezy. Highs again in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. A slight chance for rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the lower 40s.

©2024 Cox Media Group