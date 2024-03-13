Dry, unseasonably warm today; Rain, chances for storms tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Nearing 25 degrees above normal
- Rain and storm chances Thursday
- Freezing temperatures and snow possible
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s nearing 70 degrees, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Clouds increase especially by evening with a chance for showers overnight.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a few thunderstorms. One or two may be strong at times.
Wind and small hail would be our threats. The best chance for severe weather will be to our west. Highs around 70.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, especially early. Drier into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 will occur early in the day with falling temperatures by the afternoon and evening hours.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Can’t rule out a shower. Breezy. Highs again in the mid-50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. A slight chance for rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the lower 40s.
