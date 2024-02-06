Dry through Thursday with warmer temperatures; Chance for rain late this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Dry with increasing temperatures nearing 20 degrees above normal
- Next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday
- Temperatures cooling off after Saturday
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Overcast skies become partly sunny late morning and early afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Overall, a very nice day for early February. Highs in the lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Dry during the daytime hours with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain returns overnight Thursday and turning a bit breezy.
FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Unseasonably warm and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Some spots south of Dayton may hit 60 degrees.
SATURDAY: Drying out. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers arriving late. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs in the mid-40s.
