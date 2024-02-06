Dry through Thursday with warmer temperatures; Chance for rain late this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry with increasing temperatures nearing 20 degrees above normal

Next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday

Temperatures cooling off after Saturday

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Overcast skies become partly sunny late morning and early afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Overall, a very nice day for early February. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Dry during the daytime hours with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain returns overnight Thursday and turning a bit breezy.

Futurecast for Friday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Unseasonably warm and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Some spots south of Dayton may hit 60 degrees.

Potential rainfall through Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Drying out. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers arriving late. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs in the mid-40s.





©2024 Cox Media Group