Dry this weekend, but then more gloom next week

We have low pressure passing south of the Miami Valley today bringing rain. This system pulls away tonight taking the rain with it, but the pattern stays very active into next week.

For this weekend, expect a good amount of cloud cover on Saturday with more sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the lower 50s. We’ll have plenty of time to get outside.

Tuesday brings our next cold front. Rain showers are likely. It’ll be a mild day with highs in the upper 50s. As a secondary cold front sweeps through on Friday, a brief but noticeable cold snap moves in. Thanksgiving day and Black Friday look chilly with highs only in the 30s. We may see a few snow flurries on Friday, but nothing meaningful looks to occur as of now.