Dry start, low humidity today; Rain chances return later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Dry start, low humidity this week
- Staying dry through Wednesday
- Rain chances return Thursday, Friday
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Sunny and lower humidity with highs in the low 80s, according to StormCenter 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid-80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Chance of showers overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures are slightly warmer in the middle 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with a few lingering showers or storms and highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant conditions with highs in the middle 80s.
©2023 Cox Media Group