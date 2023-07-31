Dry start, low humidity today; Rain chances return later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry start, low humidity this week

Staying dry through Wednesday

Rain chances return Thursday, Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Sunny and lower humidity with highs in the low 80s, according to StormCenter 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Chance of showers overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures are slightly warmer in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with a few lingering showers or storms and highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant conditions with highs in the middle 80s.

