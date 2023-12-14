Dry seasonal conditions continue today; Chance of showers this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Great viewing conditions for Geminid Meteor Shower
- Quiet weather for much of this week
- Few showers possible on Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Clear skies hold overnight with COLD, but prime conditions for the Geminid meteor shower.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the around 50. Staying dry throughout the day.
After midnight, a chance for a stray shower.
SUNDAY: Can’t rule out a few showers on Sunday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Staying mostly cloudy into Monday. Breezy. Cooler with highs in the middle 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s.
