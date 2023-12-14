Dry seasonal conditions continue today; Chance of showers this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Great viewing conditions for Geminid Meteor Shower

Quiet weather for much of this week

Few showers possible on Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Clear skies hold overnight with COLD, but prime conditions for the Geminid meteor shower.

Geminid meteor shower Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Gradual warming trend through Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast through Friday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the around 50. Staying dry throughout the day.

Temperature outlook for next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

After midnight, a chance for a stray shower.

SUNDAY: Can’t rule out a few showers on Sunday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Staying mostly cloudy into Monday. Breezy. Cooler with highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s.

