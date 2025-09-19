Dry pattern breaks next week

DAYTON, OH — Finally! We have rain in sight, and not just a few light rain showers here or there. I think we have some truly beneficial rainfall headed our way thanks to the pattern completely flipping. We’ll go from a giant right of high pressure keeping things hot and dry, to a trough of low pressure and several systems that should bring chances for showers.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

While washout conditions are not expected, we’ll have at least a chance for showers each day Sunday through next Thursday.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Isolated showers and thunderstorms return Sunday. Monday is shaping up to be the wettest day. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday followed by another increase in coverage on Wednesday. Rainfall totals through the end of next week could reach 1-2 inches.