Dry, overcast today; Chances for rain starting Friday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry, overcast Thursday

Small rain chances Friday evening through Christmas

Temps stay well above normal for late December

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Highs | Thursday Dec. 21 AM WX

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Staying dry. Warming trend continues with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

What to wear | Thursday Dec. 21 AM WX

Travel Forecast | Thursday Dec. 21 AM WX

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry for the most part on Friday. A stray evening shower is possible. Better chances arrive overnight. Highs climb to the upper 40s.

Gloom Tracker | Thursday Dec. 21 AM WX

Weekend Forecast | Thursday Dec. 21 AM WX

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers especially during the first half of the day. Highs near 50.

Futurecast | Thursday Dec. 21 AM WX

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for showers. Unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly cloudy, very warm for Christmas day. Highs in the upper 50s. The current forecast of 57 degrees in Dayton would make it the 5th warmest Christmas ever since record keeping began at the airport in 1935. Rain arrives in the evening.

White Christmas Outlook | Thursday Dec. 21 AM WX

TUESDAY: As of now, Tuesday brings the best chance for rain out of the next week. An all rain forecast with highs in the mid 50s.

Futurecast 2 | Thursday Dec. 21 AM WX

WEDNESDAY: Gloomy weather continues with cloudy skies, scattered showers, and highs near 50.

7 Day | Thursday Dec. 21 AM WX

