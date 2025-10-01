Dry for now, but changes are coming

Good Wednesday, Miami Valley! A very dry pattern remains in place for now, and will continue through the weekend. It is somewhat challenging to dress for. Very dry air has led to both chilly nights and warm days. I expect that trend to persist through Sunday with morning lows well into the 50s and afternoon highs of 80 plus.

Monday night into Tuesday, rain chances are looking better. Models have indicated some more moisture than what was previously expected. We’re now calling for scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. Some could occur as early as Monday night. This front will pull away on Wednesday taking the rain with it and bringing in cooler air.

Going long range, the pattern does look more active next week and beyond. The Climate Prediction Center agrees. They show the Miami Valley with likely above normal rainfall in their 8-14 day outlook. This would certainly help the drought situation.