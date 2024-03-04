Dry, near record warmth today; Chance of showers, few storms, tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Nearing record highs Monday
- Showers, few storms Tuesday
- Significantly cooler late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Sunshine early with more clouds arriving late in the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Low to middle 70s for highs! Our current forecast calls for a high of 75. That wouldn’t quite come close to the record of 77, but it would still be way above the typical high of 47. A bit breezy as well. Rain chances return overnight.
TUESDAY: Tracking a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. Not currently expecting severe weather. Mild with highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers mainly before lunchtime, otherwise mainly overcast. Highs in the low to middle 50s.
THURSDAY: Some sunshine mixed with clouds and continuing to trend drier. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers late in the day and trending a bit milder. Highs in the lower 60s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy skies hang around with rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
SUNDAY: Chance of a couple of rain or snow showers and much cooler. Highs in the middle 40s.
