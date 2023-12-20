Dry, milder today; Increasing rain chances this weekend, no white Christmas

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Warming trend begins
- Increasing rain chances late week
- No chance for a white Christmas
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see more sunshine today.
It will also be milder. Highs rebound to the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: More clouds than we see on Wednesday. Staying dry. Warming trend continues with highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers arriving during the evening. Better chance overnight. Highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers early. Highs near 50.
SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 50.
MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): A few more showers possible on Monday, especially late in the day. Staying mild with highs in the low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY: As of now, Tuesday brings the best chance for rain out of the next week. An all rain forecast with highs in the low 50s.
