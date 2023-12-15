Dry, mild today; Increasing rain chances this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal temperatures through the weekend

Increasing rain chances Sunday

Snow chances possible Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Clear and cold morning with patchy frost likely.

Bus stop forecast for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says sunny skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon. Mild with high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Weekend forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy throughout the day on Saturday. A few showers may arrive past sunset.

Futurecast for Saturday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Mild again with highs just above 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers on Sunday.

Wet Sunday expected Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The best chance for rain looks to come during the first half of the day as of now. Staying mild with highs around 50 degrees.

MONDAY: An upper-level disturbance arrives Monday dragging in colder air during the day along with a chance for a few showers. These look to be mainly rain showers early in the day but may become mixed with snow into the afternoon. A high temperature of 42 degrees before falling. There is still a decent bit of uncertainty surrounding Monday.

Rainfall potential through Monday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Slow clearing is expected on Tuesday. Cold and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny again with highs in the middle 40s.

