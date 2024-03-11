Dry, chilly this morning, mild afternoon; Rain, storm chances return late this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

The sun returns with warmth

Rain and storm chances move in late week

Cooler temperatures soon to follow

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday WX Sunday WX (WHIO)

MONDAY: A chilly start but mainly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s during the afternoon will make up for it, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a few thunderstorms.

Futurecat for Thursday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Currently, we are not expecting severe weather with this system. Highs around 70.

Potential rainfall through Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Briefly drier with filtered sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Shower chances return and we will turn a bit cooler with highs on either side of 50 degrees.

