Dry, chance of stray shower today; More comfortable to start work week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Sunny and warm for Sunday
- Clear and comfortable overnight
- Beautiful start to the work week
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s, according to StormCenter 7 Weather Specialist Traci Hale.
A stray shower cannot be ruled out.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Chance of showers overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Isolated shower or storm possible. Highs in the middle 80s.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
