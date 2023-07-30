Dry, chance of stray shower today; More comfortable to start work week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Sunny and warm for Sunday

Clear and comfortable overnight

Beautiful start to the work week

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s, according to StormCenter 7 Weather Specialist Traci Hale.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Chance of showers overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Isolated shower or storm possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

