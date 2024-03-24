Dry, breezy today; Warmer weather coming at the start of the week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry, bit breezy Sunday

Much warmer to start the work week

Widespread rain expected Tuesday

FULL DETAILS:

Out the Door

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Still a bit breezy at times with gusts to around 20-25 MPH.

Sun Futurecast

Sunday's Small Town Forecast

MONDAY: Warm, breezy, with increasing clouds. The daytime hours should be dry. Highs in the middle 60s. Wind gusts to around 25 MPH possible.

Out at the Park

Projected Wind Gusts

TUESDAY: Showers likely with temperatures in the middle 50s during the afternoon. Breezy as well with gusts exceeding 30MPH at times.

Tue Futurecast

An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out late in the day, but severe weather risk appears near zero at this time. Rainfall totals may exceed 1/2″ in spots.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing out behind the Tuesday system but a lingering shower is possible before sunrise otherwise drier. Cooler with highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the middle 50s.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant with highs near 60.

SATURDAY: A chance of a few showers otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday Morning 7-Day: March 24, 2024 A bit of a milder forecast overall compared to the past few days!

