Dry, above normal temperatures continue; Rain chances return late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Abnormally dry conditions persist through Wednesday
- Showers arrive late week
- Above normal temperatures drop off late week
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
FULL FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Dry once again. Mostly sunny skies.
Mild with highs in the upper 50s, pushing near 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies at times with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 60s.
THURSDAY: Clouds increasing ahead of the next cold front. Mild with highs in the lower to perhaps middle 60s. A stray chance of showers late Thursday night.
FRIDAY: A chance for showers. Rain will be very scattered. Rainfall totals at most around a quarter inch.
Highs will be in the mid-50s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine and dry weather return with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny again. Cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.
©2023 Cox Media Group