Dry, above normal temperatures continue; Rain chances return late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Abnormally dry conditions persist through Wednesday

Showers arrive late week

Above normal temperatures drop off late week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

FULL FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Dry once again. Mostly sunny skies.

Bus stop forecast this morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Mild with highs in the upper 50s, pushing near 60 degrees.

Rain chances from Tuesday through Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Temperature outlook next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies at times with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing ahead of the next cold front. Mild with highs in the lower to perhaps middle 60s. A stray chance of showers late Thursday night.

FRIDAY: A chance for showers. Rain will be very scattered. Rainfall totals at most around a quarter inch.

Rain chances through Friday 12 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Highs will be in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and dry weather return with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rainfall potential through Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny again. Cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.

©2023 Cox Media Group