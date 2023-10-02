Dry, above average temperatures this week; Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal work week

Rain chances arrive late week

Cooler, fall weather arrives for the weekend

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Rain chances for next 5 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm again with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with approaching cold front. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and a bit breezy ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances increase late. Chances are very scattered.

Futurecast for Thursday through 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

A touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Rain chances lowering by later in the day into the evening. Cooler with highs around 70.

Temperature outlook next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SATURDAY: Some clouds lingering, otherwise MUCH cooler with highs only in the low 60s, which will be below typical highs by nearly 10 degrees.

Fall temperatures arrive Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Temperature outlook next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

©2023 Cox Media Group