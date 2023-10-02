Dry, above average temperatures this week; Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Above normal work week
- Rain chances arrive late week
- Cooler, fall weather arrives for the weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
TUESDAY: Sunny and warm again with highs in the low to mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with approaching cold front. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and a bit breezy ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances increase late. Chances are very scattered.
A touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Rain chances lowering by later in the day into the evening. Cooler with highs around 70.
SATURDAY: Some clouds lingering, otherwise MUCH cooler with highs only in the low 60s, which will be below typical highs by nearly 10 degrees.
