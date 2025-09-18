Drought expands, but relief is in sight. 

DAYTON, OH — The latest drought monitor came out this morning, and no surprise all of the Miami Valley is now experiencing drought conditions. Most of the area is in moderate drought. A sliver of Mercer county is in severe drought. We need the rain!

Drought Monitor

Fortunately, we have increasing confidence that rain is on the way. The big upper level high pressure that has been parked over us is showing signs of weakening. As that happens, we can finally open the door for some weather systems and better moisture to start returning to the region.

We’re still fine tuning the timeline of when the best coverage of rain will be, but in general expect small chances for rain Sunday, then better chances Monday and Tuesday. Uncertainty exists on how the pattern looks Wednesday and beyond, but isolated showers looks like a good bet for Wednesday and Thursday.

Futurecast rain

As we bring back clouds and showers into the mix, temperatures will fall closer to where we expect to be this time of year in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.