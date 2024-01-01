Dayton experienced 3rd warmest December since 1935

DAYTON — The month of December will go down as the third warmest since 1935 in Dayton with a mean temperature of over 41 degrees.
This is calculated by adding up all high and low temperatures and dividing that by 31 days in the month, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
Overall, we had 22 days this month where the high was more than two degrees above the typical high for that day, which was 70.9% of the month when calculated out.
Current long-range forecasts show the first couple weeks of January have equal chances of above or below-normal temperatures, so this suggests we could wind up “near normal” when all is said and done from a temperature perspective.
December was also drier than normal as we ended up over one inch below normal on precipitation and over three inches below normal on snowfall after Sunday’s 0.1 inches of recorded snow.
The snowfall marks a tie for the 10th lowest snowfall total for Dayton dating back to 1935.
When will we see our next chance for snow?
