Dayton breaks 94-year-old rainfall record on Tuesday

MIAMI VALLEY — Dayton broke a daily rainfall record on Tuesday.
The last time our region saw a least an inch of rain was on August 9, 2023.
As of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dayton recorded 1.63 inches of rain for Tuesday.
That surpassed the previous record of 1.09 inches set in 1930, according to the National Weather Service.
According to our Storm Center 7 team of Meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in part of the region on Tuesday.
Miami County:
- Troy- 1.24 inches
- Piqua- 0.89 inches
Miami County-Montgomery County line- 2.02 inches
Montgomery County:
- Dayton- 1.46 inches
- Miamisburg- 1.87 inches
- West Carrollton at Great Miami River- 1.64 inches
- Dayton International Airport- 1.64 inches
Clark County:
- Springfield- 1.36 inches
- Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport- 1.51 inches
Greene County:
- Xenia- 1.33 inches
- Fairborn- 1.66 inches
Shelby County:
- Sidney at Great Miami River- 1.12 inches
Darke County:
- Greenville- 0.72 inches
Auglaize County:
- Wapakoneta- 1.05 inches
Butler County:
- Hamilton- 1.78 inches
Wayne County:
- Richmond- 1.09 inches
Additionally, both Cincinnati and Columbus set a daily rainfall record on Tuesday.
A record rainfall of 1.44 inches fell in Columbus breaking the old record of 0.86 inches set in 1898.
In Cincinnati, 1.63 inches of rain fell breaking the old record of 1.57 inches set in 1898.
