Dayton breaks 94-year-old rainfall record on Tuesday

MIAMI VALLEY — Dayton broke a daily rainfall record on Tuesday.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rain totals: How much did your community get?

The last time our region saw a least an inch of rain was on August 9, 2023.

As of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dayton recorded 1.63 inches of rain for Tuesday.

That surpassed the previous record of 1.09 inches set in 1930, according to the National Weather Service.

>>‘Pull over and shut it down;’ Local semi-truck drivers explain how they prepare for strong winds

According to our Storm Center 7 team of Meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in part of the region on Tuesday.

Miami County:

Troy- 1.24 inches

Piqua- 0.89 inches

Miami County-Montgomery County line- 2.02 inches

Montgomery County:

Dayton- 1.46 inches

Miamisburg- 1.87 inches

West Carrollton at Great Miami River- 1.64 inches

Dayton International Airport- 1.64 inches

Clark County:

Springfield- 1.36 inches

Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport- 1.51 inches

Greene County:

Xenia- 1.33 inches

Fairborn- 1.66 inches

Shelby County:

Sidney at Great Miami River- 1.12 inches

Darke County:

Greenville- 0.72 inches

Auglaize County:

Wapakoneta- 1.05 inches

Butler County:

Hamilton- 1.78 inches

Wayne County:

Richmond- 1.09 inches

>>Wind Advisory for region, AM snow showers; More rain, snow chances to end week

Additionally, both Cincinnati and Columbus set a daily rainfall record on Tuesday.

A record rainfall of 1.44 inches fell in Columbus breaking the old record of 0.86 inches set in 1898.

In Cincinnati, 1.63 inches of rain fell breaking the old record of 1.57 inches set in 1898.

©2024 Cox Media Group