Cooler today; chance of rain later this week; snow showers possible New Year’s Day

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cooler today, stray shower not impossible

Chance of rain/snow mix Thursday into Friday, no accumulations

Dry weekend, couple snow showers possible New Year’s Day

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, mainly dry for Wednesday. A random shower cannot be ruled out, but most everyone is dry. A bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Futurecast

THURSDAY: A few rain showers are possible, and a few snowflakes could mix in later in the day into the overnight. No accumulations expected. Highs in the middle 40s.

Snow Potential

Holiday Travel Forecast

FRIDAY: Isolated wintry mix possible briefly in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Shopping Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

December High Temperatures

MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): A weak system could spark a couple snow showers Monday, but confidence is a bit low as models are not fully in agreement. However, will throw a low chance of snow in the forecast. Chilly with highs in the middle 30s

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and drier with highs in the upper 30s.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

