Cooler this morning, comfortable conditions today; Dry this weekend, heat returns Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cooler this morning

Dry pattern

Comfortable feel lasts into Saturday, then heat returns

DETAILED FORECAST:

THIS MORNING: Mainly clear with temps in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Comfortable feel continues, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine is expected on Saturday with highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Summer heat returns along with humidity. Highs approaching 90.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s. Monday looks to be the hottest day out of the next 7.

TUESDAY: Staying hot with sun and clouds. Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot again with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot again with highs in the mid-90s.

