Cooler this morning, comfortable conditions today; Dry this weekend, heat returns Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Cooler this morning
- Dry pattern
- Comfortable feel lasts into Saturday, then heat returns
DETAILED FORECAST:
THIS MORNING: Mainly clear with temps in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Comfortable feel continues, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine is expected on Saturday with highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Summer heat returns along with humidity. Highs approaching 90.
MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s. Monday looks to be the hottest day out of the next 7.
TUESDAY: Staying hot with sun and clouds. Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot again with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny and hot again with highs in the mid-90s.
