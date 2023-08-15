Cooler temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday; Summer heat returns by weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Few showers hang around today
- Few more showers possible Thursday evening
- Cranking up the heat Sunday and Monday
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, turning mostly cloudy with a few showers possible today. Cooler today as highs only reach the low to mid-70s, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.
Breezy too with some gusts to 25MPH. Overnight, some patchy fog is possible.
WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog possible in the morning, then mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Highs near 80. Humidity won’t be that bad.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with highs climbing to the low and mid 80s. Clouds increase with a few showers by Thursday evening, especially north of I-70.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine expected on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.
SUNDAY: Summer heat returns. Highs near 90 under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s.
