Cooler temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday; Summer heat returns by weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few showers hang around today

Few more showers possible Thursday evening

Cranking up the heat Sunday and Monday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST

What We're Tracking

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, turning mostly cloudy with a few showers possible today. Cooler today as highs only reach the low to mid-70s, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Tuesday Afternoon Futurecast

Breezy too with some gusts to 25MPH. Overnight, some patchy fog is possible.

Tuesday Afternoon Wind Speed Futurecast

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog possible in the morning, then mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Highs near 80. Humidity won’t be that bad.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with highs climbing to the low and mid 80s. Clouds increase with a few showers by Thursday evening, especially north of I-70.

Thursday Evening Futurecast

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine expected on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

10-Day Temperature Trend

SUNDAY: Summer heat returns. Highs near 90 under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s.

7-Day Forecast

