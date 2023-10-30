Cool, cloudy today, rain chances end; Freeze Warning for entire area tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire area starting tonight at 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. tomorrow. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio. It also is in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Freeze Warning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain chances decrease

Hard freeze takes hold

Chance of flurries

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some early showers, otherwise overcast skies, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Rain chances next 5 days (Monday-Friday) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Cooler with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s. A hard freeze Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 20s.

Morning lows next 5 days (Tuesday-Saturday) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

TUESDAY: A cold start with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds and much cooler. Highs in the middle 40s.

Halloween night weather Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Futurecast wind speed Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Some evening and overnight flurries are possible. Wind chills in the mid-20s in the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Cold again Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-20s. Flurries are possible early. Staying cold into the afternoon with highs only in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and a couple of passing clouds. It remains chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cool, but still below normal with highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with some sun. Warmer with closer to normal highs topping out near 60 degrees.

©2023 Cox Media Group