Comfortable weekend ahead; Some cloud cover early then mostly sunny today

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Comfortable weekend ahead

Feeling like late March next week

Dry through at least Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Forecast

SATURDAY: Some clouds may be around early, then mostly sunny. Mild for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly and mild with highs nearing the lower 50s. A few clouds roll in Sunday evening, but rain chances stay south.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs near 50.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s

WEDNESDAY: Partly and mild with a high near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds increase Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Our next chance for rain arrives. Warm with highs in the upper 50s.

Futurecast

