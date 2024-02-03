Comfortable weekend ahead; Some cloud cover early then mostly sunny today

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Comfortable weekend ahead
- Feeling like late March next week
- Dry through at least Thursday
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Some clouds may be around early, then mostly sunny. Mild for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly and mild with highs nearing the lower 50s. A few clouds roll in Sunday evening, but rain chances stay south.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s
WEDNESDAY: Partly and mild with a high near 50.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds increase Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Our next chance for rain arrives. Warm with highs in the upper 50s.
