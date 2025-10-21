Colder air on the way

DAYTON, OH — A cold front moved through the Miami Valley today. This brought a round of showers very early this morning, and a second round is passing through this evening. The parent area of low pressure that is responsible for this cold front will get hung up in the Great Lakes on Wednesday. This will keep us supplied with clouds and breezy weather tomorrow.

Check out these temperatures. With the clouds and the cooler air spilling in, we struggle to warm. Much of the day Wednesday will be spent in the 40s with highs only in the lower 50s.

We’ll get even colder heading into Thursday night / Friday morning. Widespread low to mid 30s are likely. This should bring the first widespread frost of the season to the Miami Valley.