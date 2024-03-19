Cold this morning, breezy, chilly this week; Rain chances return late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

COLD, below normal

Staying breezy and chilly this week

No big rain chances through at least Thursday

FULL DETAILS:

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Gradually clearing. Cool and windy with gusts of over 35 m.p.h. possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Temperature trend

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight could impact early-season blooms and lead to another freeze.

THURSDAY: Hard Freeze Thursday morning with lows in the lower 20s. Cover up anything that may have bloomed early that you don’t want to be damaged by cold temperatures. Sunny, but chilly into the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

Potential rainfall through Friday night, 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: A chance for a few rain showers May arrive late in the day. Cool with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of a shower early. More sun as the day goes on. Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: A chance for showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

