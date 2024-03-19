Cold this morning, breezy, chilly this week; Rain chances return late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- COLD, below normal
- Staying breezy and chilly this week
- No big rain chances through at least Thursday
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
FULL DETAILS:
TUESDAY: Gradually clearing. Cool and windy with gusts of over 35 m.p.h. possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Highs will be in the lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight could impact early-season blooms and lead to another freeze.
THURSDAY: Hard Freeze Thursday morning with lows in the lower 20s. Cover up anything that may have bloomed early that you don’t want to be damaged by cold temperatures. Sunny, but chilly into the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: A chance for a few rain showers May arrive late in the day. Cool with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
SATURDAY: Slight chance of a shower early. More sun as the day goes on. Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with highs in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: A chance for showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
©2024 Cox Media Group