Cold start this week; Temperatures increase midweek, chance of rain Friday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Coldest air of the season Monday, Tuesday

Moderating temperatures midweek

Next rain chance late Thursday, early Friday

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

7 day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Stubborn clouds especially early with a few peeks of sun this afternoon and staying breezy with much colder temperatures, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

What you need at the bus stop today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Afternoon highs in the lower to mid-30s. Wind chills in the teens and 20s through the day thanks to gusts of 20-30 m.p.h.

Today's forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Today's forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Projected wind gusts, today and tomorrow Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Coldest afternoon high since March 18th.

Projected wind chills today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

TUESDAY: Very cold start with lows around 20, and a few upper teens possible in outlying areas. Wind chills are likely in the single digits to 10 degrees Tuesday morning. Mainly sunny and a bit less breezy during the day with gusts of 20 MPH expected. Staying cold with highs only in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder with highs climbing back to the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonable with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances return overnight as the next system arrives.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, some potentially steady at times with highs in the upper 40s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and mild with highs in the lower 50s.

©2023 Cox Media Group