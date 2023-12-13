Cold start this morning, dry, seasonal today; Milder to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Cold, frosty morning
- Weak cold front drops temperatures today
- Milder by the end of the week, looking to stay dry
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Frosty and cold start.
Mix of sun and clouds early on Wednesday then turning sunny with highs in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the around 50.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and likely staying dry as a system moves up the east coast. Highs around 50.
MONDAY: Still dry with some sun and clouds. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the middle 40s.
