Cold start this morning, dry, seasonal today; Milder to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cold, frosty morning

Weak cold front drops temperatures today

Milder by the end of the week, looking to stay dry

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Frosty and cold start.

Mix of sun and clouds early on Wednesday then turning sunny with highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the around 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and likely staying dry as a system moves up the east coast. Highs around 50.

MONDAY: Still dry with some sun and clouds. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the middle 40s.

