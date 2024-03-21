Cold start, not warm today; Chance of rain Friday, sun returns this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Cold start, not very warm afternoon today
- Few showers expected late Friday
- Next big rain chance arrives Tuesday
FULL DETAILS:
THURSDAY: Cold with low to mid-20s Thursday morning, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
With lighter winds, some frost is possible this morning.
A mix of sun and clouds during the day with highs in the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a few rain showers possibly late Friday.
Any rain would be light as rainfall amounts look to be under 1/4″. Highs in the lower 60s.
SATURDAY: Slight chance of a shower early. More sun as the day goes on. Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with highs in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: Warm, breezy, with increasing clouds. A chance for showers to arrive late or at night. Highs in the middle 60s.
TUESDAY: Showers likely with temperatures around 60 during the afternoon. As of now, the risk for storms and especially severe weather looks low but a rumble of thunder is possible.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing out behind the Tuesday system but a lingering shower is possible. A bit cooler with highs in the mid-50s.
