Cold blast arrives Wednesday

DAYTON, OH — Wednesday will be a shock to the system across the Miami Valley. A strong cold front will quickly pass through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 30s in a matter of an hour or two Wednesday morning. In the cold air behind the front, snow flurries are possible. Strong winds are likely too.

Snow showers and snow flurries shouldn’t be that impactful. Although we’ll see the flakes in the air, the air temperatures and ground temperatures will both be above freezing for much of the day. This should limit any daytime accumulation potential. We will fall below freezing at night Wednesday night, but flurries should end by then.

Wind will be strong. Gusts between 35-45MPH are likely. Some may reach 50. This will make driving difficult and will make the wind chill values feel very uncomfortable.