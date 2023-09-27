Cloudy with scattered showers, possible strong storm today; Warm temperatures to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- More showers, storms today
- An isolated strong storm possible
- Above normal temperatures return to Miami Valley late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
An isolated storm may be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
THURSDAY: Lingering showers and rumbles of thunder throughout the day.
Rain chances are less likely compared to Wednesday. Highs in the mid-70s.
FRIDAY: More clouds early. Gradual clearing with a mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures. Highs reach the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s to end the month of September.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny again with highs in the low 80s.
