Cloudy with scattered showers, possible strong storm today; Warm temperatures to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

More showers, storms today

An isolated strong storm possible

Above normal temperatures return to Miami Valley late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

An isolated storm may be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Lingering showers and rumbles of thunder throughout the day.

Rain chances are less likely compared to Wednesday. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: More clouds early. Gradual clearing with a mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures. Highs reach the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s to end the month of September.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny again with highs in the low 80s.

