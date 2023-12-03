Cloudy with a chance of showers; Mild temps return next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Gloomy conditions linger

Few showers Sunday

Mild temperatures return by end of next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Shopping Forecast (Nicholas Dunn/Storm Center 7)

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Looks like showers will hang around all day. Highs again in the lower 50s.

Sunday Morning Futurecast (Nicholas Dunn/Storm Center 7)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Cooler with highs in the mid-40s.

Rain Chances - Five Day (Nicholas Dunn/Storm Center 7)

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few more showers arriving, but it does not look to be a washout. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Overnight, some remaining isolated showers may change over to snow flurries - no accumulation.

Seven-day forecast (Nicholas Dunn/Storm Center 7)

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a passing flurry in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Highs not reaching much past 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A warming trend begins with highs returning to the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Above normal temperatures for this time of year with highs in the mid-50s.

Five-Day Temperature Trend (Nicholas Dunn/Storm Center 7)

SATURDAY: Chance of a few rain showers. Mild. Highs in the mid-50s.

©2023 Cox Media Group