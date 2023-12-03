Cloudy with a chance of showers; Mild temps return next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Gloomy conditions linger
- Few showers Sunday
- Mild temperatures return by end of next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Looks like showers will hang around all day. Highs again in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Cooler with highs in the mid-40s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few more showers arriving, but it does not look to be a washout. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Overnight, some remaining isolated showers may change over to snow flurries - no accumulation.
WEDNESDAY: Chance of a passing flurry in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Highs not reaching much past 40 degrees.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A warming trend begins with highs returning to the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Above normal temperatures for this time of year with highs in the mid-50s.
SATURDAY: Chance of a few rain showers. Mild. Highs in the mid-50s.
