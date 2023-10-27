Cloudy with AM showers, warm today; Rain chances increase this weekend, colder weather next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Above normal Friday
- Substantial rain through the weekend
- Coldest air of the season next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early this morning.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says there will be another chance for rain late Friday evening and overnight. Daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers are possible, but not all-day rain on Saturday. The best chance for rain arrives after midnight, into Sunday. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Sunday will be the wettest day. The heaviest rain falls throughout the early morning. Widespread rain is likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers, especially early. Drying out later in the day. Cooler with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s. A hard freeze appears likely Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 20s.
TUESDAY: A cold start with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Cold again Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s. A weak weather disturbance may actually bring a passing snow flurry to the northern Miami Valley real early Wednesday. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Chilly with highs in the mid-40s.
THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Remaining cool with highs in the upper 40s.
