Cloudy with AM showers, warm today; Rain chances increase this weekend, colder weather next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal Friday

Substantial rain through the weekend

Coldest air of the season next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Rain chances the next 5 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early this morning.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says there will be another chance for rain late Friday evening and overnight. Daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 70s.

Weekend forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SATURDAY: Scattered showers are possible, but not all-day rain on Saturday. The best chance for rain arrives after midnight, into Sunday. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the wettest day. The heaviest rain falls throughout the early morning. Widespread rain is likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Futurecast rain potential Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers, especially early. Drying out later in the day. Cooler with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s. A hard freeze appears likely Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Halloween night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

WEDNESDAY: Cold again Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s. A weak weather disturbance may actually bring a passing snow flurry to the northern Miami Valley real early Wednesday. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Chilly with highs in the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Remaining cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Drought monitor Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

