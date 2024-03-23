Cloudy today with cool temperatures; Sunshine returns Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Pesky clouds today

Good soaking rain Tuesday

Temperatures continue to move up and down

FULL DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Pesky low-level clouds hang around Saturday morning... potentially into Saturday afternoon. Eventually they start to clear out. It will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: Warm, breezy, with increasing clouds. The daytime hours should be dry. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Showers likely with temperatures around 60 during the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but severe weather appears unlikely. Rainfall totals may approach one inch across the area.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing out behind the Tuesday system but a lingering shower is possible. Cooler with highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs near 60.

