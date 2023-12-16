Cloudy today, rain arrives tonight, lasts through tomorrow; Chance of snow Monday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry until late tonight when rain arrives, lasts into Sunday

Snow showers, windy conditions possible on Monday

Brief cold snap Monday, Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn says it will become cloudy throughout the day on Saturday.

A few showers may arrive past sunset. Mild again with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a good chance for showers on Sunday.

The best chance for rain looks to come during the first half of the day as of now. Staying mild with highs around 50 degrees.

Rainfall totals of around 1/2″ look likely between late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY: Colder air crashes into the region Monday with a clipper-type system. This system will also bring scattered snow showers. While not much of this will stick during the day, we’ll have to watch the Monday night timeframe.

Any lingering snow past sunset could stick and make for some slick bridges/overpasses. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-30s during the day, falling sharply to the low 20s by Tuesday morning. Blustery with winds gusting to 35 m.p.h. Snow accumulations of around a half inch are possible, and we will fine-tune this as we get closer.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early, then some clearing. Cold. Lows near 20 and highs barely above freezing. Winds won’t be as bad with gusts near 15 m.p.h.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, milder. Highs rebound to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny again with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible again by Friday. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

