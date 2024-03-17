Cloudy, but still some chance for sun, seasonable temps; Chilly, few snowflakes possible Monday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few rain showers tonight

Chilly, few snowflakes on Monday

Seasonable temperatures

SUNDAY: More clouds than Saturday, but overall a good deal of sun mixed in. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight could impact early season blooms and lead to a hard freeze.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. A passing snow flurry can’t be ruled out. Highs only in the upper 30s. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight could impact early season blooms and lead to a hard freeze.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool with highs around 50 degrees. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight could impact early season blooms and lead to another freeze.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and the forecast has trended much cooler today here. Cool with highs in the middle 40s. Some showers may arrive late in the day into the overnight.

FRIDAY: Chance of a showers early, then partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

