Cloudy, but still some chance for sun, seasonable temps; Chilly, few snowflakes possible Monday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Few rain showers tonight
- Chilly, few snowflakes on Monday
- Seasonable temperatures
SUNDAY: More clouds than Saturday, but overall a good deal of sun mixed in. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight could impact early season blooms and lead to a hard freeze.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. A passing snow flurry can’t be ruled out. Highs only in the upper 30s. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight could impact early season blooms and lead to a hard freeze.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool with highs around 50 degrees. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight could impact early season blooms and lead to another freeze.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and the forecast has trended much cooler today here. Cool with highs in the middle 40s. Some showers may arrive late in the day into the overnight.
FRIDAY: Chance of a showers early, then partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.
