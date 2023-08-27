Cloudy skies this morning, cooler than normal today; Dry to start next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

No rain expected in the forecast

Afternoons likely staying in the 70s.

Dry, cool next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures return, dropping below normal with highs in the upper 70s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Comfortable, not as humid.

MONDAY: Another day of partly sunny skies and below-normal temperatures in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a few clouds, temperatures rise back into the low 80s. A cold front swings through late Tuesday, but it looks dry as of now.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler on Wednesday with highs knocked back to the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies

THURSDAY: A crisp start in the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hotter with highs in the upper 80s.

©2023 Cox Media Group